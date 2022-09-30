Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZGPY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SZGPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

