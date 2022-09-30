Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.21

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and traded as low as $20.76. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 99,168 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAXPY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

