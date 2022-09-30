Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santo Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SANP remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 21,680,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,382,918. Santo Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions.

