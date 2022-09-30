Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santo Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SANP remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 21,680,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,382,918. Santo Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Santo Mining
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santo Mining (SANP)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.