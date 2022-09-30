Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.07

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$33.61. Saputo shares last traded at C$33.26, with a volume of 509,018 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.09.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In other news, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.