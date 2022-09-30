Sara Bay Financial Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. 660,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

