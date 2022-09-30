Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.86

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.86 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.14). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.05), with a volume of 80,954 shares traded.

Sareum Stock Up 14.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £132.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.49.

About Sareum

(Get Rating)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.