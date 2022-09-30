Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 273,822 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $16.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
