Savior LLC Acquires 81,790 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Savior LLC owned 1.02% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

