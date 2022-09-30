Savior LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 4.1% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

