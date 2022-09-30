Savior LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after buying an additional 1,774,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,243 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

