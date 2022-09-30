Savior LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 3.1% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after buying an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,864,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,213,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
BATS:PAVE opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
