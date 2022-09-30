Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 590 SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $588,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.