Scala (XLA) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (XLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $523,886.65 and $122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

