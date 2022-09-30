Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 249,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,935,752 shares.The stock last traded at $35.56 and had previously closed at $35.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

