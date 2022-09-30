Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SBGSY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 440,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,463. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

