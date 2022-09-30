Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Scholastic by 143.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 28.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.