Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

