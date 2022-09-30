Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

