Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 47,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,612. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

