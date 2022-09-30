Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 297,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,124. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

