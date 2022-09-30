Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

