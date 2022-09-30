Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.46. 99,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,171. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

