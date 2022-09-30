Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lessened by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,303 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $37.89 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

