Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Dundee Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.54. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

