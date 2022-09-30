SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,402.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,371,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 766,147 shares of company stock worth $431,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

