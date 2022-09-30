SeChain (SNN) Market Cap Hits $56,214.78

SeChain (SNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, SeChain has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar. SeChain has a total market capitalization of $56,214.78 and $83.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SeChain Profile
SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here. SeChain’s official website is snn.cash.
SeChain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.