Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,900 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,137.9 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Securitas AB has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.58.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Securitas AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.