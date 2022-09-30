Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEEMF remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

