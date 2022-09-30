Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after buying an additional 166,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 8,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,138. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

