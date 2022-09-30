SENSO (SENSO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $289.37 Million

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SENSO coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SENSO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. SENSO has a total market capitalization of $289.37 million and $238,316.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SENSO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

