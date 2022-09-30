ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.97, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

