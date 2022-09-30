ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 424.97, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

