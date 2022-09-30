Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

SMED opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sharps Compliance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 121,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 392,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

