Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Down 5.5%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.55. 635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

