Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,802.67.

Shopify Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$36.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$343.58. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$222.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Insider Activity at Shopify

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total value of C$137,624.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,783 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,003.14.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

