Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
NWF Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON NWF traded up GBX 1.24 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 247.24 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.98. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £122.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,454.35.
About NWF Group
Further Reading
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.