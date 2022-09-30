Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON NWF traded up GBX 1.24 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 247.24 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.98. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £122.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,454.35.

Get NWF Group alerts:

About NWF Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.