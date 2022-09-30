Shore Point Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,331 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

