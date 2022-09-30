Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases 21,080 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,968. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $77.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

