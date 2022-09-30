Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Declines By 26.9%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of VCXA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

