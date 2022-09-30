Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Grows By 28.7%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. 154,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,618. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.