Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Drops By 51.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 1,003,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. HSBC cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,183.57.

Adyen Trading Down 2.7 %

ADYEY opened at $12.07 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

