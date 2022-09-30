Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Drops By 48.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

