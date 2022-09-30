Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Drops By 48.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
