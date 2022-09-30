Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 57.5%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

