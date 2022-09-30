Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 50.7%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,162.5 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $30.83 on Friday. Asahi Group has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.
Asahi Group Company Profile
