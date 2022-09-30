Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 50.7%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,162.5 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $30.83 on Friday. Asahi Group has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

