Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 32.3%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Copco Company Profile

ATLKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.