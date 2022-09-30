Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Drops By 58.7%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.