Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Drops By 58.7%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
About Aura Systems
