Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 42.9%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWAGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BWAGF remained flat at $42.86 during midday trading on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.