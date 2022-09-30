Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Rises By 100.0%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BCEKF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

