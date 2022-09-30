Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rises By 140.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $58.24 during midday trading on Friday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.8284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.