Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Drops By 40.3%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BPOSY remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

BPOSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.26.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

